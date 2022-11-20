BEDNARCZYK, Thomas L.



THOMAS L. BEDNARCZYK, 91, "Mister B", a long-time resident of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, after a short illness. Tom was affectionately called "Mister B" by his many friends, acquaintances and customers of the former Mister B's Drive-thru on S. Wittenberg Ave. in Springfield. He owned and operated the drive-thru for nearly five decades. "Mister B" was born and raised in Donora, Pennsylvania. It was there he met the love of his life, Agnes Kohut. They celebrated 62 years of marriage until her passing in 2011. "Mister B' was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy and served during the Korean War. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who put his family above everything. He is survived by his sons, Ted (Helen) Bednarczyk, Thomas Bednarczyk III; loving and devoted daughter-in-law, Lisa; and three grandchildren, Bryce, Thomas IV and Valerie. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Nicholas. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. "Mister B's" funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with Pastor James Leighty presiding. Burial with military honors will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.



