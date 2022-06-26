BEEBE, Esther Mae



92 of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on June 15, 2022, at 3:40 pm in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born on April 20, 1930, in Madisonville, Louisiana, to the late Dola Gaines and the late Norman Gaines. She was one of thirteen brothers and sisters. She retired as a Registered Nurse from Seaview Hospital in Staten Island, New York; relocated to Springfield, Ohio, and was a faithful member of Phillips Chapel C.M.E. Church, having served the congregation as head of the usher board and as a Sunday school teacher; an avid bowler, belonging to several leagues in Springfield; a member of American Legion Auxiliary and she was a sister of the order of the Eastern Star. She gave to many charities. She leaves to cherish her memory, her son Andre J. (Jean) Laurant Sr., of Staten Island, New York; four grandsons Andre Jr, Shawn, Erik (Natasha), and Alex (Melissa) Laurant; six great-grandchildren; and a host of stepchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband William T. Beebe Jr.; daughter Deborah Laurant Wadley; parents and twelve brothers and sisters. Service will be held on Monday, June 27, 2022, at Porter-Qualls - Freeman Funeral Home, 823 South Yellow Springs, Street, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until the time of service which will be at 2:00 pm with Pastor Bryan Gallman officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Garden. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and face mask will be required. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

