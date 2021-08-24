BEERMAN,



Martin Howard



Martin Howard Beerman, age 68, is a much-beloved husband, father, son, brother, friend, and physician, caring for many patients over his long career



exclusively in the greater Sandusky area. His life was tragically cut short on August 20 while flying his plane, which he loved to do.



Marty was the first child and soon-to-be big brother, born in Camden, NJ, and living briefly in California before arriving in Dayton to become a lifelong Buckeye. He attended Cornell Heights grade school and briefly Fairview High School, then Meadowdale High School.



Pre- med followed at Miami (of Ohio) University, and medical school at The Ohio State University. He interned at Yale New Haven Hospital, then returned to OSU for residency in internal medicine, and fellowship in gastroenterology. After completing his medical education, he moved to Sandusky to join a practice in gastroenterology, and never left.



He was an avid fitness buff, running almost every morning before doing procedures and seeing patients. He also loved being on the water in Sandusky Bay and the pond, for water skiing (barefoot and otherwise), windsurfing, kite-boarding, swimming, cycling, and anything that would get him moving in the wind and water.



Wintertime brought many years of alpine skiing, then he never looked back after being converted to a fulltime snowboarder by his little brother.



Marty was also a true foodie and gourmet cook and could always be found puttering around in the kitchen with exotic entrees, his famous Caesar salad, and delicious desserts. He loved to travel and trying new restaurants, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.



He is survived by his wife Karlynn Beerman, daughters Brooke Durnwald and Katie Campbell, son Trevor Durnwald, mother Joyce Kardon, brother David Beerman, and sisters Nancy Tashman and Beth Pomerantz, and also by Parker, his faithful furry companion, who was always curled up in his office.



He was preceded in death by Stanford Beerman and Charles M. Kardon.



Friends may call on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, from 2 pm to 7 pm in the Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1607 E Perkins Ave., Sandusky. Private family services will be conducted.



Interment will be 3 pm, Wednesday, August 25, 2021, in



Riverview Cemetery, 1809 W. Schantz Avenue, Dayton, OH.



Memorial contributions may be made to Erie County Humane Society, 1911 Superior St., Sandusky, OH 44870 or Back to the Wild, 4504 Bardshar Rd., Castalia, OH 44824.



Glickler Funeral Home handling local arrangements.

