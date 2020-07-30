Dot Beers 1933 - 2015 Love is a bond that death cannot part; Gone from our arms but still held in our hearts. Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure; You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure! Love Always, Your Loving Family
Beers, Dot
