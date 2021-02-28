BEESON, Jack L.



Jack L. Beeson passed away unexpectedly on February 24, 2021, at the age of 66. He was born on June 11, 1954, in



Richmond, IN, to the late



Robert L. and Dorothy L. (Cones) Beeson. He was a 1973 graduate of Fairmont West High School.



Jack is survived by his wife of over 40 years, Christina M. (Sudhoff), and their three girls Jacqueline (Nicholas) McGuire, Jamie (Christopher) Hepfer, and Katherine (Cody) Hogle as well as their precious grandchildren Abigail McGuire and Samantha and David Hepfer. Jack was eagerly awaiting the arrival of two grandchildren to be born later this year. Jack is also survived by his brothers



Richard (Janice), James (Kelly) and Mark (Ann) Beeson, and brother Charles Paris, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his sister Karen (Beeson) Paris.



Jack was a lifelong lover of cars and was a master grease monkey by trade. In his younger days, he would spend his time racing cars with the Sports Car Club of America. Jack was also an avid shooter and his passion was Cowboy Action Shooting. He was a top-notch competitor and truly embodied the "Spirit of the Game". Blackjack was a member of SASS and the Big Iron Rangers of Middletown, OH. He loved to travel across the country to attend the cowboy shooting events with his



cowboy family.



Jack enjoyed traveling and was fortunate to be able to visit all 50 states. He loved all kinds of vacations with his wife and children ranging from RV camping trips to cruises to the



Caribbean, Bermuda, and Alaska. Jack was a lover of animals and he was known to bring many animals into the Beeson home over the years.



He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



Visitation will be Tuesday, March 2, 2021, from 4 PM to 7 PM at Tobias Funeral Home at 5471 Far Hills Avenue. Funeral



Services will be Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 10 AM at Tobias Funeral Home. To join the livestream of the funeral service please visit: www.tobiasfuneralhome.org His final resting place will be at David's Cemetery.

