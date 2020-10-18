BEGLEY, GEORGE

BEGLEY, Jr., George George Begley Jr. passed away October 14, 2020. He was born to the late George and Edna Begley in Blue Diamond, Kentucky, on February 12, 1931. George was married to his late wife Martha for 62 years, until her death on October 1, 2017. He was a proud member of the United States Marines, during the Korean War. George is survived by his children, George (Judy) Begley, Debby Begley, Ric (Michele) Begley, Kay (Ed) Ratliff; his grandchildren; and his great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Rose Hill Funeral Home on Monday October 19, 2020, from 10am until 11am, with a funeral service to follow. Entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park.

