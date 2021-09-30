dayton-daily-news logo
BEGLEY, Lawrence

Age 85 of Fairborn, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Kettering Medical Center, Dayton. He was born in Dryhill, Kentucky, on January 10, 1936, the son of John X. and Mallie (Woods) Begley. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving the Korean War. He retired from General Motors Harrison

Radiator in 1999.

He is survived by his sons Daniel Joseph Begley and Michael Lawrence Begley; brother Kash Begley and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Mary Begley; brothers and sisters Lou Begley, Hally McIntosh, Gladys Sandlin, Opal Rogers, May Melton, Eddie Adams, Helen Varney, John Begley, Pearl Begley and Johnn X .Begley Jr.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, October 4, 2021, from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm at the ZERKLE

FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A Funeral

Service will be held on Monday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with John Seagraves officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

Funeral Home Information

Zerkle Funeral Home - Tipp City

11900 N. Dixie Drive

Tipp City, OH

45371

https://www.zerklefh.com/

