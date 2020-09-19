BEGLEY, Phyllis Lavon Phyllis Lavon Begley, of Hamilton, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on September 17, 2020. She was born in Lothair, KY, on March 1, 1948, to Marcus Jent and Kathleen Jent Franks. Phyllis taught in the Lakota school district for 30 years. She is survived by her husband, George Begley; sister Leda Bryant; brother Bill (Cheryl) Jent; sisters-in-law Carlene Jent and Barbara Vorhees; and brother-in-law Roland Vorhees. Due to the virus, funeral services will be for family only. Burial will be at the Rose Hill Burial Park.

