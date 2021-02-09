BEGLEY, Winfred Lee



Winfred Lee Begley, 82, passed away Monday, February 1, 2021, at Highlands Regional Medical Center in Florida. He was born in Clay City, Kentucky, on July 6, 1938, to the late Herman and Nancy Larison Begley. He served in the United States



Army from 1963-1969 and was a Vietnam Veteran. He was a 32nd degree Mason member since 1984 (Benjamin Franklin Lodge), a member of the American Legion and VFW. He was an auctioneer since 1971 and received many awards for the #1 Auctioneer in Lake Placid, Florida, and awarded the Kentucky Colonel Award in 1986.



He is survived by nine children, Debra (Len) Begley-Lee, Shane (Ashley) Begley, Michael Begley, Sherman (Jen) Walton, Jimmy (Pam) Walton, Brenda Knuckles, Roy Walton, Larry Walton, Rodney (Angel) Withrow; 26 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Treva Barrett.



He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Hattie Begley; son, Rick Begley; and sister, JoAnn Moore.



Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 Friday, February 12, 2021, at Scobee Funeral Home. Graveside will follow in the Winchester Cemetery.

