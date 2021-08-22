dayton-daily-news logo
X

BEHM, Kathryn

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BEHM, Kathryn Severin

Age 100 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, August 14th, 2021. Kathryn was born September 24th, 1920, in

Dayton. A graduate of Oakwood High School, she attended Western College for Women in Oxford, Ohio. She was

preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, William (Bill) Behm, her sister Dorothy (Severin) Anderson and her daughter Carol Ann Behm. She is survived by her 2 sons and their wives, David and Melanie Behm of Waynesville, Ohio, and Michael and Gail Behm of Alpharetta, Georgia; 5 grandchildren, Jason and Lori Behm, Stephen and Anne Behm, Chris and Catherine Behm, Jenni and Anthony Mancuso, and Jordan Behm; and 8 great-grandchildren. Kay was a devoted long-term volunteer at the Kettering Hospital surgery lounge. A private family

burial will take place at a later date. Care entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/dayton-oh/tobias-funeral-home-far-hills-chapel/6930?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
NISBET, Dick
2
SESKEVICS, Florence
3
BROIDA, Michael
4
BRUN, Janet
5
BRAME, Dorothy
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top