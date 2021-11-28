BEHR, W.R. Ted



Age 81, of Kettering, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021. Ted was born October 31, 1940, in Sidney, OH, to



Mathias and Emma (Schwartz) Behr. A graduate of Lehman High School, he worked in manufacturing. Ted was a devout member of the Catholic Church, as well as Knights of Columbus, and a CASA-GAL volunteer as a strong advocate for abused and neglected children. He could often be found working in his garden, out on the lake fishing, bicycling, or spending time with family. Ted also enjoyed showing off his square dance moves. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Ted is preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, and one sister. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 34 years, Norma Sue Behr; children, Andrew (Dona) Behr, Jonathan Behr, Nicholas (Sherri) Behr, and Eric (Jessica) Behr; 10 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Family will greet friends from 4:00pm-6:00pm Wednesday, November 30 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00am Thursday, December 1 at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made in Ted's name to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. The family would like to extend their thanks to Hospice of Dayton and The



Laurels of Kettering for their excellent care of Ted. Fond



memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.routsong.com