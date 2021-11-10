BEHRENS, Neil E.



Neil E. Behrens passed away November 6, 2021, at the age of 90. He was born November 17, 1930, in Hamilton, Ohio. Neil was the loving husband to the late Mary Ellen (nee Kirchhoff) Behrens and the late Betty (nee Beck) Behrens. He is survived by his sons Henry J. Behrens and Robert M. (Anita R.) Behrens; daughters Brenda (Jim) Fischer, Connie Boston, Jill (Ed) Dietz and Cheryl (Randy) Heithaus; son-in-law William Dietz; daughter-in-law Caroline Wells; brother-in-law Scott (Ann) Beck; grandchildren Tiffany E. (John) West, Robert M. (Opal) Behrens, Nicole (C.J.) Kilch, Nathan (Jay) Fischer, Matthew Fischer, Brandon Dietz, Derek (Hannah) Dietz, Eryn Heithaus and Zachary Heithaus as well as 3 great-grandchildren; nephew Justin (Alexia) Beck and niece Jaine (Daniel) Lyles. He was preceded in death by his brother William J. Behrens and sisters Marie Wauke and Madge Behrens. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 11, 2021, from 5pm to 7pm at the Rebold Funeral Home, 3700 Glenmore Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45211. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 AM Friday, November 12, 2021, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 3450 Lumardo Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45238.



