BEHYMER, Brad Allen Age 41 of Kettering Ohio, passed away peacefully Friday, September 4, 2020. Brad was born April 1, 1979. He graduated from Archbishop Alter High School in 1997. While at Alter High School, Brad excelled at soccer playing with the men's team that would end up winning the Ohio state championship title in 1996. Brad instilled his love of soccer into many young kids, coaching them to victories. His soccer skills took him to the Netherlands where he had the opportunity to play internationally. His soccer career continued playing for the University of St. Francis in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where he earned Bachelor of Science Degrees in Education and Special Education, graduating in 2001. Although Brad had a love for education and had the most special way of working with young students, he had a passion for the outdoors and being on the water. His most favorite times were on a boat in the middle of a lake with family, friends, and his golden retrievers. He settled into life in Northern Michigan, spending many years doing what he loved, working on Walloon Lake. Those who knew Brad, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. Brad had a big personality and an even bigger spirit. Brad was a kind soul, he was always willing to give you the shirt off his back. He cared about people in the purest way. He was the first one to offer you help and the last one to ever ask for help. Although only 41 at the time of death, Brad affected many people in his lifetime. He had an ever-present smile filled with warmth, an infectious laugh, and a desire to live life to the fullest. If you asked him how he was doing, his response was always, "I'm living the dream." In honor of Brad, live every day of life to the fullest and "live the dream." Brad was a loving and dedicated son, brother, and friend to all who knew him. Brad was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents Richard and Donna Zajovits, as well as his uncle and best buddy Bob Zajovits. He is survived by his parents Cary and Linda Behymer, brothers Chris and Michael Behymer, grandparents Robert and Jeanette Behymer, uncle Rick Zajovits, aunts Dee (Eddie) Slone and Dona Kinser, numerous cousins, and fiancé Dawn Donahue. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 26 from 10:00 AM 12:00 PM at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Road, Kettering, OH 45429. A celebration of Brad's life will follow at 12:00 PM, also at the funeral home. Brad was an avid University of Dayton basketball fan. Feel free to wear UD apparel or red and blue in honor of Brad's love for UD basketball. Final resting place is David's Cemetery in Kettering, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The V Foundation for Cancer Research. Coach Jimmy V's motto was "Don't give up, don't ever give up." Brad, you never gave up your fight. God had his own plan for you. Please become an organ donor today to keep Brad's memory alive. Condolences and other remembrances may be sent to family at www.routsong.com.

