BEIN, Sarah L.

Age 74, of Vandalia, passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bud; son, Aaron; and parents, William and Mary Schiml. Sarah is survived by her siblings, Mary Beth Combs, Rebecca Schiml, Paul Schiml, and Timothy Schiml; and numerous loving nieces and nephews. Sarah worked as a secretary, an actuarial in the

insurance industry and retired from Tipp City Library.

Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Donations in Sarah's memory may be made to the

Dayton Diabetes Association. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com

