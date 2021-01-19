BEISER, Kenneth



Kenneth Beiser was born in Middletown, Ohio, on October 11, 1941, and he passed away on January 17, 2021, at age 79, after a brief battle with glioblastoma. He leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Nancy; two daughters, Deanna Hengge & Jessica Williams; and three grandchildren,



Alexandra Hengge, Abigail Hengge & Jaylon Spencer. He is also survived by six siblings,



Barbara (Gary) Daughetee, Janet (Joe) Zappia, Marilyn (Larry) Grutt, Joyce (Jerry) Bogan, Diane (Tom) Puckett, Gregory Beiser; and sister-in-law, Paula Beiser. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold & Helen (Nunlist) Beiser;



brothers, Lawrence & Gary Beiser; and an infant sister, Margurite Beiser. After high school, Ken joined the Navy and spent four years at the Bureau of Naval Personnel in Washington D.C., as a computer operator. This is where he met and married Nancy. After his service, he worked at Armco Steel Corp and then went back to school to study Education at



Miami University, where he received both his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees. He was a dedicated educator and led both students and teachers as a Principal at the Northmont School District for 20 years. After his retirement, Ken and Nancy spent a year as missionaries at the Navajo Indian Reservation in Chinle, Arizona, for the Archdiocese of Cincinnati. After



returning home, he served as Principal at St. Susanna Catholic School. Ken was an avid bass fisherman, competing in tournaments with friends, family, and loved traveling with Nancy. He donated over 100 times to Hoxworth Blood Center and was an active volunteer at St. John's Church. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Ken will be interred at Woodside Mausoleum with military honors conducted by the Middletown Combined Honor Guard. The family will share plans for a mass and celebration later this year. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bishop Fenwick High School, 4855 State Route 122, Franklin, Ohio 45005, where Ken graduated and was inducted into the Hall of Achievement in 2013 - OR- St. Vincent dePaul Society, c/o Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark St., Middletown, Ohio 45042. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

