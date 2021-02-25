X

BEITZEL, James

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

BEITZEL, James E.

James E. Beitzel, age 89 of Middletown, Ohio, died Saturday, February 20, 2021, at

Atrium Medical Center in

Middletown, Ohio. Born March 4, 1931, in New Philadelphia, Ohio, the son of Earl E. and

Sophia W. (Hosfelt) Beitzel. James, a 1949 graduate of New Philadelphia High School in Ohio, married Pauline B. Stearns in St. Petersburg,

Florida, April 2, 1954. Served his country in the United State Air Force. He was a Master Mason of Sharonville Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite and retired from work in the construction machinery business in 1993. He was a proud father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He and his wife took their

camper all over North America, including Canada and Alaska. Survived by his wife Pauline Beitzel; his son Steven (Susan Kessler) Beitzel. Grandfather of Benjamin (Amanda Binns) Beitzel; great-grandfather of Joseph and Elizabeth Beitzel. Preceded in death by his parents Earl and Sophia Beitzel;

siblings Thelma Erb, Shirley Perry-Hollinger and Richard Beitzel. Services are pending at this time.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.