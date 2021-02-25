BEITZEL, James E.



James E. Beitzel, age 89 of Middletown, Ohio, died Saturday, February 20, 2021, at



Atrium Medical Center in



Middletown, Ohio. Born March 4, 1931, in New Philadelphia, Ohio, the son of Earl E. and



Sophia W. (Hosfelt) Beitzel. James, a 1949 graduate of New Philadelphia High School in Ohio, married Pauline B. Stearns in St. Petersburg,



Florida, April 2, 1954. Served his country in the United State Air Force. He was a Master Mason of Sharonville Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite and retired from work in the construction machinery business in 1993. He was a proud father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He and his wife took their



camper all over North America, including Canada and Alaska. Survived by his wife Pauline Beitzel; his son Steven (Susan Kessler) Beitzel. Grandfather of Benjamin (Amanda Binns) Beitzel; great-grandfather of Joseph and Elizabeth Beitzel. Preceded in death by his parents Earl and Sophia Beitzel;



siblings Thelma Erb, Shirley Perry-Hollinger and Richard Beitzel. Services are pending at this time.

