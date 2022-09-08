BELEC, David Gregory



Age 65, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at Majestic Care of Middletown where he had resided since 2015. He was born July 30, 1957, in Morgantown, West Virginia and lived in the Miami Valley area in Ohio for most of his life. He graduated from Madison High School Class of 1977. He was employed as an inventory clerk at K.O.I. Car Parts in Hamilton, Ohio, retiring in 2007. David attended both the First Church of God in Germantown and the Poasttown First Church of God and enjoyed singing in the churches. He loved spending time with his nieces and nephews, and enjoyed his time at Garden Manor which became Majestic Care. Preceding him in death was his father, Steve Belec, Jr. in1998 and his wife, Donna Jean (nee Reed) Belec in 2010. He is survived by his mother, Sevelia Hamrick-Horne Belec; two brothers, Steve Belec III (Kim) and Mark Belec (Adriana); five nieces and nephews, Melissa Belec, Matthew Belec, Jordan Belec, Laura Belec and Andrew Belec; and many extended family and friends. Visitation will be Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Brandon Holbrook officiating and Pastor Ruby Harp doing the eulogy. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at



