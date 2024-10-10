Belew, David L.



David L. Belew died on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at Hospice of Hamilton at the age of 93. Dave was born August 26, 1931, in Falmouth, Kentucky, the son of Eleanor Conrad and Leland Webb Belew. The family moved to Hamilton in 1942. He was a 1949 graduate of Hamilton High School and earned his B.A. degree in Philosophy from the College of William and Mary, Williamsburg, Virginia. Active in student government, he was a class officer for four years and a member of Phi Kappa Tau fraternity. On July 3, 1953, he married Margery Bonner Beckett, who preceded him in death on December 30, 2023. Marge and Dave celebrated their 70th anniversary in 2023. Dave is survived by his daughter, Sally Belew (Charlie) Streeter of Beverly Hills, Michigan, and daughter in-law, Cindy Hicks Belew, Cincinnati. Other survivors include six grandchildren: Bonnie Belew, San Antonio, Texas, Guy Beckett Belew (Alberta), Redford, Michigan, Harrison Belew, Columbus, Ohio, David (Mandi) Streeter, Berkley, Michigan, Philip Streeter, Detroit, Michigan, Andrew (Courtney) Streeter, Royal Oak, Michigan, three great grandchildren, Brett Mellish, David Mellish and Rachel Mellish, San Antonio, Texas. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marge, his son, Guy Beckett Belew, his parents, brothers Bob and Richard Belew and sisters-in-law Naudine Belew, Barbara Belew and Mary Beckett Everhart. Survivors included many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was especially close to his niece, Nancy Belew Follmer.



After graduation from college in 1953, Belew became associated with Rowe and Wyman Advertising Agency in Cincinnati where he was Vice-President and Director. In 1960, he joined Beckett Paper Company as Manager of Advertising and Sales Promotion. He was promoted to Vice-President in 1972. Upon retirement of William Beckett in 1974, Dave was named the company's seventh President and served in this capacity until his retirement in 1992. Under his leadership, Beckett Paper (founded in 1848 and Hamilton's oldest industry) enjoyed substantial growth and expanded its international business. The company was recognized for its distinctive advertising program and its innovative papers. Belew was responsible for creating many of Beckett's products; traveling extensively, calling on hundreds of customers, many of whom he considered personal friends. Belew was well known in the paper industry, serving as President of the Paper Makers Advertising Association and Chairman of the Text and Cover Manufacturing Group.



Although he had many and varied interests including music, reading, gardening, biking and tennis, his favorite hobby was volunteering. His community service was motivated by his love and passion for Hamilton. Dave was a champion for the city of Hamilton, where he unselfishly gave of his time and shared his talents, energy and resources. Active in community affairs, his numerous affiliations included the Hamilton Boys and Girls Club where he was a longtime Board member, past President and founder of the club's Auction Fund Raiser. He also served on the National Board. For many years he was actively involved with the Fitton Center for Creative Arts and was a Lifetime Trustee. Other interests included the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, Hamilton Parks and Recreation Commission, Historic Hamilton, Lane Public Library, TV Hamilton, the Salvation Army, Senior Citizens, United Way, the Butler County Chapter of the American Heart Association and the Butler County Historical Society.



His service to the Hamilton Community Foundation began in 1961. Twice he served as Board President and in 2001 became the Board's first Trustee Emeritus. In 2010, in recognition of his fifty years of service, the Foundation established the annual David L. Belew Leadership Legacy Award. History and preservation were of special interest to Belew. He chaired restoration campaigns for the Butler County Soldiers, Sailors, and Pioneers Monument, was a force behind the restoration of the Lane Hooven House and was co-founder of Heritage Hall and the Robert McCloskey Museum. His dedication to the city was expressed in his long tenure (24 years) on the Hamilton Planning Commission.



Dave and Marge were closely connected to their "adopted" Hillsdale College in Michigan where Dave served on the Board of Trustees for 38 years. Both of their children, their son-in-law, and granddaughter were Hillsdale graduates. In 1988, he was elected to the Board of the Ohio Foundation of Independent Colleges and in 2004 received its Lifetime Achievement Award and named Life Trustee in 2018.



Music was very important in the lives of Marge and Dave and they continuously provided opportunities for young musicians. One of their favorite organizations was the Hamilton-Fairfield Symphony Orchestra (Butler Philharmonic) where Dave served on the Board for many years and in 2004, was named Trustee Emeritus. In 1992, Dave planned and emceed the first annual benefit concert for the Open Door Food Pantry and did so for 28 years. Belew started playing the piano, by ear, at the age of six. He performed frequently for community events and charitable fundraisers and enjoyed playing at Westover Retirement Community where he resided the last two years of his life.



An avid tennis player, he organized the founding of the Hamilton Tennis Association in 1973. In 1978, the National Council of Christians and Jews presented him with its Brotherhood Award at a ceremony at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York City. In 1993, he was inducted into the Junior Achievement Hall of Fame and in 1996, the Hamilton Chamber of Commerce and the Journal News presented him with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Dave and Marge were inducted into the Hamilton High School Fine Arts Hall of Fame in 2001. In May, 2024, Hamilton City Council adopted a resolution to name the Great Miami Recreational Trail in Hamilton the Dave Belew Trail  a fitting tribute to his involvement in making the bikeway a reality. Belew was a faithful member of Trinity Episcopal Church serving on the Vestry and as Senior Warden. He began singing in the choir in 1954 and upon his 50th anniversary, the church named the choir room in his honor.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the David L. and Margery Beckett Belew Scholarship Fund in care of The Hamilton Community Foundation, 319 N. Third Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the entire Westover staff for their love, care and compassion for both Marge and Dave. Thanks and appreciation as well are extended to Hospice of Cincinnati/Hamilton. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. A service of celebration for the lives of both Dave and Marge Belew will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at 1:00pm at Trinity Episcopal Church, 115 N. 6th Street, Hamilton, OH 45011. A reception will immediately follow the service at the Fitton Art Center in the Carruthers Ballroom. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com