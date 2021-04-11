X

BELL, Alvin

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

BELL, Alvin C. "Doc"

Alvin C. "Doc" Bell, 80, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 6th. He was the son of Robert L. and Laura R. Bell, both preceding him in death. He is survived by one brother and sister-in-law, Russell and Sharon Bell of Blue Creek, Ohio. He is also

survived by his four children, Beverlee (Matt) Miracle, Sharalee (Jim) Insley, Laura (Mike) and Michael. His grandchildren are Kenneth, Titus,

Lukas, Piper (Aaron) Cloud, Pierce Newland (Kirsten McKenzie), Preston Newland (fiancé Jamie Easterday), Chris (Heather), Morghanne, Connor, Emma, John and twelve great-grandchildren. He had several cousins, nieces, and

nephews and lots of friends, all of whom will miss him.

Services are for immediate family at the location of one of his children on April 24th, and at a later date a celebration of his life, date to be determined. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.