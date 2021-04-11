BELL, Alvin C. "Doc"



Alvin C. "Doc" Bell, 80, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 6th. He was the son of Robert L. and Laura R. Bell, both preceding him in death. He is survived by one brother and sister-in-law, Russell and Sharon Bell of Blue Creek, Ohio. He is also



survived by his four children, Beverlee (Matt) Miracle, Sharalee (Jim) Insley, Laura (Mike) and Michael. His grandchildren are Kenneth, Titus,



Lukas, Piper (Aaron) Cloud, Pierce Newland (Kirsten McKenzie), Preston Newland (fiancé Jamie Easterday), Chris (Heather), Morghanne, Connor, Emma, John and twelve great-grandchildren. He had several cousins, nieces, and



nephews and lots of friends, all of whom will miss him.



Services are for immediate family at the location of one of his children on April 24th, and at a later date a celebration of his life, date to be determined. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

