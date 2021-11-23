BELL, Mary Jane



Age 87, of Marysville, originally of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, November 17, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Odgen and Naomi Chapman; brother, Jack Chapman; husbands, Terry Draughn and Mark Bell. She is survived by her sister, Nancy (Richard) Clark; son Scot (Holly) Draughn; and grandchildren, Emma Draughn, Marissa Angellatta, Ericka (Shawn) Endicott, and Sarah Ramsey. Jane was a member of the Eastern Star chapter 563 for 65 years and retired from Bank One of Sidney, OH. Jane was also a resident of Florida for 26 years. A graveside service will be 11am Saturday,



December 4, 2021, at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery.



