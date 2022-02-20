BELL, R. Donald



MUNCIE – R. Donald Bell 97 passed away Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Westminster Village.



Don was born April 16, 1924, the son of the late Harry P. and Grace A. (Kilpatrick) Bell. He graduated from Bosse High School, Evansville, IN, attended the University of Cincinnati 1944 to 1945, and graduated with distinction from Indiana University with a B.S. in Accounting in 1948.



He was a faithful member and Elder of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church. Past President, Indiana Chapter Tax Executives



Institute. Past Vice President, National Association of Accountants. Director, BMH Homecare Services, Inc. Director BMH Foundation. Director Ball Stores, Inc. Director, Crossroad of America Council – BSA. Director, Golden Eagle District – BSA. Director and Past Chairman, Westminster Village Muncie, Inc. Director, Muncie Industrial Park. President, Muncie Light Horse Club. Past President, Muncie – Delaware County Chamber of Commerce. Past Treasurer, Community Services Council. Past Board Member, United Way, and I. U. School of Business. Past President and Director, Y. M. C. A. Past Director and Treasurer, Delaware Country Club. Past Chairman, Muncie Charity Horse Show. Don was a generous supporter, mentor and dear friend of the Animal Rescue Foundation.



Don is survived by his sons; Doug Bell (Becky) of Columbus, IN, Greg Bell of Dayton, OH, Mike Bell (Danielle) of Bloomington, IN; grandchildren, Evan Bell (Danielle), Elaine Bell (Randy Pares), Eric Bell (Kacey); several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Susan Bell; brother, Harry Bell; sisters, Mildred Cusick, Mary Louise Reed, Dorothy Miller, and Norma Warren.



Funeral services will be held at 2:30 pm Thursday, February 24, 2022, at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 2700 W. Moore Rd., Muncie, IN. Rev. Mona Dale officiating.



Family and friends may call from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel or from 1:30 to 2:30 Thursday, February 24, 2022, at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 2700 W. Moore Rd., Muncie, IN.



Burial will be 12:00 pm Friday, February 25, 2022, at Monticello Baptist Church Cemetery, 69 Monticello Church Road, Morgantown, KY. Rev. Murl Gray officiating.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Muncie ARF, 1209 W. Riggin Rd., Muncie, IN 47303. www.munciearf.com/donate-arf



Online condolences may be directed to the family at



www.meeksmortuary.com