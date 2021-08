BELL, Terri E.



The family of Terri E. Bell announce her passing on 8/4/21. She was born in Dayton, OH, on 7/20/59, to Shannon Bell Jr. and Christine Bell. She leaves to mourn a husband, James Flee; 1 son (Brian Bell); 1 daughter (Megan); 1 sister (Laura Elaine Bell); 1 brother (Shannon Bell III), and a host of family and friends. A memorial service will be held 8/22/21, from 1-7 pm at Hills & Dates Park Dogwood



Pavilion.