BELL, WALTER

BELL, Jr., Walter E.



Age 85, of Fairfield passed away Nov. 13, 2021. He was born Oct. 8, 1936, in Bedford, OH, to Walter E. and Mary (Morris) Bell Sr. He graduated from Hamilton Catholic High School and attended Xavier University. He served in the



Army Reserve stationed in Georgia. Walt enjoyed playing softball and later coaching his daughters. He was retired from Champion Paper and USPS. He leaves behind his daughters Debbie (Mike) Vilkoski and Susan (Jerry) Boyd, grandchildren Kevin, Jennifer and John Vilkoski, Tina Gronostaj, Stephanie Olexa, Amy Moore, Kelly Zecher, Justin Boyd, Ashley Latulippe, and Amanda Romer and nineteen great-grandchildren, also a dear brother Richard (Karen) Bell. He is preceded by his parents, daughter and son-in-law Linda and Mark Zecher and grandson Scott Zecher, sisters Martha Kappers and Patricia Bihn. A memorial mass will be held on Dec. 11th at 10 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 400 Nilles Rd in Fairfield with a celebration of life at the



Fairfield Village Senior living activity room located at 520



Patterson Blvd. Remembering his love for dogs especially his Rusty, Cocoa, and Charlette, the family suggest any memorials sent to Animal Friends Humane Society, 1850 Princeton Rd., Hamilton 45011.

