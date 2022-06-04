BELLER, James Raymond



James Raymond Beller, age 79, of Xenia, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Soin Medical Center. He was born August 25, 1942, in Charleston, West Virginia, the son of Frank and Edna (Mack) Beller.



Jim is survived by his wife, Judy; daughter: Kimberly (Mike) Renz of Wyoming, OH; granddaughter: Audrey Renz; brother: Frank (Joyce) Beller of Eleanor, WV; sister: Judith Halstead of Dunbar, WV; Uncle and friend: Clifford (Brenda) White; cousin: Mike (Carol) Beller of Poca, WV; nephews: Tim Beller, Jody and Jon Halstead and niece: Jessica Halstead, all of WV; as well as numerous other relatives and friends.



In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his son: James Raymond "Jay" Beller in 1988.



Jim graduated from West Virginia State College. He married Judith L. White on February 28, 1964, just prior to entering the US Army. Together they moved to Ft. Riley Kansas, where he served as First Lieutenant. He began his career in computers in 1966; retiring from EDS Corp. as a Systems Engineer. Jim was a HAM Operator (KC8OKU). He was an active member and Membership Committee Chairman of the local XWARN Club. He also belonged to the DARA Club, volunteering at numerous events for both. Jim was a Boy Scout growing up and passed his love of scouting on to his son Jay, continuing with the scouts for over 30 years. He was also an avid woodworker.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your local Boy Scouts of America Council in memory of Jim.



Services will be held 11 AM Wednesday, June 8th at McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia with Rev. Scott Jenkins officiating. He will be buried at Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. Visitation will be held 5-7 PM, Tuesday evening, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.

