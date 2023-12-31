Beller, Wilma

Beller (Anderhalten), Wilma J.



Age 93, passed on December 18, 2023, at Hospice of Hamilton. She was born on April 7, 1930, the daughter of John and Hester (Walton) Anderhalten. She was born and raised in Hamilton, graduated in Hamilton High School class of 1948, and then was employed at Ohio Casualty Insurance until her husband got a job transfer to Lexington, KY. After seven years there, a job transfer brought them back to Hamilton, and she was employed at Fort Hamilton for 20 years, until her retirement. Wilma was a long-time member of Lindenwald Community (formerly named Lindenwald Methodist) Church. Wilma is survived by her husband Eugene "Gene" Beller, brother-in-law and sister-in-law; Jack and Paula Beller, several nieces and nephews, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Norma, who died as an infant, and an older brother, Milton, who was killed in action in World War II. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday January 5, 2024 at Lindenwald Community Church, 3501 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton, OH 45015. Visitation will be from 1:30 P.M. until time for service at 2:30 P.M. If desired, memorials may be made to Lindenwald Community Church, or to Hospice of Hamilton, 1010 Eaton Ave., Hamilton, OH 45013. Special thanks go to Hospice for the kind, compassionate, loving care they provided while she was there. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



