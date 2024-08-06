Belt, Rosina



Rosina (Rosie) Belt of Brookville, Ohio passed away on August 4, 2024. She was 86.



Born in Yugoslavia to German parents, Rosie migrated to the US in 1951 where she created a life with her soon to be husband Andy.



Rosie was a lot of things to a lot of people including but not limited to, wife, mother, friend, home maker, craftsperson, chef, baker, horsewoman, community volunteer, and lover of all creatures great & small.



Rosie volunteered for 30 years at Good Samaritan Hospital in various capactities including working in the gift shop, advising joint replacement patients and in her later years crocheting caps for babies in the premie ward.



She was also an active member in her church, St Rita's Parish in her earlier years and St Paul's for the last 50.



She is survived by her Husband of 68 years Andrew (Andy) Belt, children John (Catty) Belt, Mark (Francie) Belt and David Belt as well as 2 Grandchildren Elizabeth (Larry) Funke and Annika Belt and 2 great granchildren Anna and Cecelia Funke. She is preceded in death by her parents Josef & Magdalena Dressler, brothers Stephen & Joseph Dressler and grandson Andreas (Andy) Belt.



She will be missed by many.



