BELTON, Irvin M.

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, Irving M. Belton was called home by the Lord. He was preceded in death by his parents Alfred Eugene Sr. and Betty Lou Belton, two brothers, and one sister. Irving leaves behind his 4 daughters and a host of grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and family. He has three surviving sisters and three brothers. Memorial service Saturday, May 21, 2021, at 2:00pm, One Blood All

Nations, 2117 Litchfield St., Dayton, Ohio 45406.

