BENDIG, Charles M.



Age 47, of Huber Heights, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022. Charles was born in Dayton on November 22, 1974, to the late Daniel and Connie Bendig. He is survived by his brother, Daniel W. (Karen) Bendig; nephew, Kevin Bendig; niece, Ashley Bendig; and his beloved cat, Junior. Charles was a dedicated son and faithful patriot. The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 24, 2022, from 1-2pm at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH 45424. The service will follow at 2pm. To send a special message, please visit



