BENEKE, Richard L.



Age 88, of Minster, formerly of Sidney and Brookville, passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Irvin & Josephine Beneke and by brothers,



Howard Lee Beneke & Harold Beneke. He enjoyed collecting John Deere Tractors. Richard is survived by sisters, Phyllis Dale & Betty (Don) Hopkins; brother, Bob (Betty) Beneke; 7 nieces & nephews. Visitation will be held at the GILBERT-FELLERS



FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE, Friday, Jan. 15 from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. Funeral services will follow at 12:30 PM, Fri. and burial will follow in Arlington Cemetery, Brookville. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com. IMPORTANT: Masks are required for all guests attending.

