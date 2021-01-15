X

BENEKE, Richard

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

BENEKE, Richard L.

Age 88, of Minster, formerly of Sidney and Brookville, passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Irvin & Josephine Beneke and by brothers,

Howard Lee Beneke & Harold Beneke. He enjoyed collecting John Deere Tractors. Richard is survived by sisters, Phyllis Dale & Betty (Don) Hopkins; brother, Bob (Betty) Beneke; 7 nieces & nephews. Visitation will be held at the GILBERT-FELLERS

FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE, Friday, Jan. 15 from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. Funeral services will follow at 12:30 PM, Fri. and burial will follow in Arlington Cemetery, Brookville. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com. IMPORTANT: Masks are required for all guests attending.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home

950 Albert Road

Brookville, OH

45309

https://www.gilbert-fellers.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.