Benge, Harold Lee



Mr. Harold Lee Benge entered into eternal rest on June 13th at Select Specialty Hospital in Augusta, Georgia. Born January 10, 1934 in Hamilton, Ohio to the late Bart and Geneva Benge, he moved to Ft. Gordon as a Chaplain's Assistant in the U.S. Army. Upon the urging of the Pastor at Harlem Baptist Church, Rev. J.C. Cook, who would pick up Mr. Benge at the base, he attended and helped with the music program at Harlem Baptist Church where he enjoyed the beginning of a relationship with the South.



A graduate of Olivet Nazarene University, after his discharge he returned to Hamilton and married the love of his life, Patricia Ferry Benge, and accepted a position as Minister of Music at the Dearing Baptist Church in Dearing, GA. His wife taught piano as he taught voice and conducting to many area students while engaged in his beloved church work. As years passed he taught high school at Harlem High School where he was nominated as STAR teacher and received many accolades including a dedication of the school yearbook. On his 85th birthday, Mr. Benge received the Mayor's award from the City of Harlem for the notable investment of his time and energy to the school system and the community. Mr. Benge was the epitome of the Southern Christian gentleman. His life was a blessing to others as he believed that humility was the hallmark of a servant's heart. On the second day of July in 1972 he lost his beloved Pat. It was a grief that would forever endure and from which he never recovered.



As the years passed, he served as the Minister of Music in various churches: First Baptist Church of Belvedere, SC; First Baptist Church of Sylvester, GA; Sweetwater Baptist Church of Thomson, GA; First Baptist Church of Warrenton, GA; and the First Baptist Church of Graniteville, SC. He also taught at Warren County High School in Warrenton, GA and tutored English at August State University. His survivors include his brother Denny Benge, his sister Frances Benge Pearce, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Robert, Edward, and Donald.



The church service in Augusta will be at Christ Church Presbyterian, 4201 Southern Pines Drive, Evans, GA, Friday, June 16th, at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Ryan Bigham and Dr. Roy Head officiating. Funeral Services in Hamilton, Ohio, will be at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, 240 Ross Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20th. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Hamilton, Ohio.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home

240 Ross Ave

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/hamilton-oh/webb-noonan-kidd-funeral-home/6936?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral