BENHAM, Jay A.

Jay A. Benham, age 76, of Eaton, OH, passed away at home on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, after a four-year battle with cancer. He was a 1962 graduate of Jackson High School in Campbellstown, OH. He was active in the Jackson Alumni Association for many years. He was a U.S. Army Veteran who served during the Vietnam War and an active member of the VFW Post #8066 in Eaton, OH. He owned and operated D&J Sales, a wholesale paint sundry business for 30 years in Brookville, OH. Most recently he was known as the "Roller Man" out of Eaton, OH. Jay was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Grace (Dwyer) Benham, and brothers David and Tom Benham. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Jane "Pickle" (Bailey) Benham of Eaton, OH; sister and brother-in-law Ann and Arnold Boyd of Cambridge City, IN, and Ann's daughters Lari and Mike Palocsik and Marci and Jason Saunders of Atlanta, GA; brother-in-law Pete Bailey of Naples, FL, and Pete's daughter Gina Bailey and Simplicio Paragas of Honolulu, HI; brother-in-law John Bailey of New Paris, OH, and John's children Steve Bailey of New Paris, OH, and daughter Laura Bailey and Kevin Wisecup of Centerville, IN; and numerous great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021, from 10:00 am until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon at the Girton Schmidt and Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton, OH, with Pastor Ted Dennis officiating. Burial will follow at Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton. Memorial contributions may be sent to the charity of donor's choice. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com