BENNETT, Gary Robert Gary Robert Bennett, 62, of Fairfield Ohio, passed away Friday, August 7th in his home. Gary was born December 6, 1957, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Robert and Dolores (Woedl) Bennett. He graduated from Fairfield High School in 1976, where he starred in baseball and basketball. FHS inducted him into their athletic hall of fame in 2011. After High School he went on to a successful college baseball career at Austin Peay. He was a hardworking, self employed man who ran Gary Bennett's TLC with an amazing list of crew members over the years. Gary was a fun loving and charismatic man who never knew a stranger. He was known for his incredible stories, "Gary-isms", and handing out epic nicknames to those whom he held dearly. He loved spending time coaching youth sports as his son Rusty was growing up. Later "Grandpa Cool" or "Superman" enjoyed golf, spending time with his grandchildren, and serving as a loving son and caretaker to parents Bob and Dolores. Gary is preceded in death by his granddaughter Brianna. He is survived by his parents, Robert and Dolores; his children, Jessica (Brian) Tully and Rusty (Sara) Bennett; and his grandchildren, Connor and Ava Tully and Lincoln and William Bennett. Visitation for Gary at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Saturday, August 15, 2020, from 3:00 PM until the time of the funeral service at 5:00 PM. Due to COVID-19 restrictions social distancing and masks are required. www.websterfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to 33 Forever (1 Marion Avenue Suite 215, Mansfield, OH 44903) and Celebrate One Columbus Foundation (1234 East Broad St, Columbus, OH 43205.

