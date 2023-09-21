Bennett, Gerald

Bennett Jr., Gerald



Gerald Barton Bennett, Jr., of Enon, OH, passed away on September 19, 2023. Jerry was born March 22, 1937, in Jackson, Michigan, to Gerald Bennett Sr., and Janice (Rogers) Bennett. He graduated from Jackson High School in 1955 and Jackson Junior College in 1957 before enrolling at the University of Michigan where he met the love of his life, Harriet Elizabeth Wallace. They married in 1960 shortly before his graduation from the U of M with a degree in Aeronautical Engineering. Afterward, they moved to Ohio where he worked for over 30 years at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, beginning with the Air Force's Flight Dynamics Lab and then spending most of his career with the Aeronautical Systems Division (now the Life Cycle Management Center). An internationally recognized expert and pioneer in aircraft survivability/vulnerability and aircraft battle damage repair methodology, Jerry published many reports, gave lectures, and chaired several national and international working groups. Notable contributions included leading analyses that significantly reduced the vulnerability to foreign threat systems for both the F-15 and A-10 aircraft. After retiring from Wright-Patterson, he went to work with Booz Allen Hamilton for 20 years as their lead aircraft vulnerability analyst where he also mentored the next generation of aircraft vulnerability engineers. He was a longtime member of the Enon United Methodist Church and served in many capacities including as the Finance chair, Sunday School chair, and teacher; he used to joke that he'd been a member of every church committee except the women's society. He was a Boy Scouts of America leader and treasurer with Troop 17. Jerry served his community by volunteering with the Enon Emergency Relief, where he served as president for many years, and was an elected member of the Enon Village Council for several years where he also served as a member of the zoning committee. He also volunteered for years with Springfield's Interfaith Hospitality Network. In 2006 he was selected as Enon's Citizen of the Year. Jerry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who will be deeply missed by the family he delighted in. He is survived by his wife, Harriet Bennett; son Larry (Patty) Bennett, grandson Jordan Bennett and granddaughter Kristen Bennett of Johnson City, TN; son Howard (Beth) Raines of Springfield, OH; son Mike (April) Bennett and grandson Jeremy Bennett of Springfield, OH, and granddaughter Sophie (Brady) Whittaker, as well as great-grandchildren Luci, Evie, and Will, of Enon, OH. Visitation will be from 5:007:00 PM on Friday, September 22, 2023, at Adkins Funeral Home in Enon, OH. Memorial service will be at Enon United Methodist Church at 3:00 PM on Saturday, September 23, 2023, with visitation at 2:00 PM. He will be laid to rest at Enon Cemetery on Monday, September 25, 2023, at 10:00AM. Memorial gifts may be made to the Enon Emergency Relief (P.O. Box 121, Enon, OH 45323) or the Enon United Methodist Church (135 S Harrison St, Enon, OH 45323).



