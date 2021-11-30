BENNETT, Jane

BENNETT (Field),



Jane Anne



90, of Springfield, Ohio, died peacefully on November 23rd, 2021, at Wooded Glen Senior Living Community. Born on



September 28, 1931, in Queens, New York, she was the daughter of the late Chester and Anne (McAllister) Field. In addition to her parents, she is



preceded in death by her



husband of 52 years, Robert



Joseph Bennett; brother, John Field and sister-in-law, Ann (Somers) Field; brother-in-law, Donald Bennett and sister-in-law Patricia (Grimm) Bennett; sons, James and William



Bennett; son-in-law, Stephen Baker; and grandsons James Bennett and Theodore Baker. Jane is survived by her children and their spouses, Kathy (Leary) Bennett, Susan (Bennett)



Baker, Carol (Bennett) Clancy, Terrence Clancy, Thomas



Bennett, Julie Bennett, John Bottenhorn and Barbara



(Bennett) Sanderson; grandchildren and their spouses



Christine (Bennett) Keeney, Steve Keeney, Mary Bennett,



Margaret (Bennett) Swihart, Evan Swihart, Jane (Baker) Perper, Dan Perper, Chester Baker, Colleen (McGinnis) Baker, John Clancy, Claire (Crowley) Clancy, Emma Clancy, Coleman Clancy, Anne "Annie" Clancy, Elizabeth "Betsy" (Bennett) Stankevitz, J.J. Stankevitz, Joseph Bennett, Samuel Bennett, Claire Soupene, and Eleanor Sanderson; great-grandchildren Leo and Lucy Keeney, Henry and Charlie Stankevitz, Patrick Clancy, and Charlotte Baker; nephew, Patrick Field; nieces, Laura (Bennett) Weber and Cynthia (Bennett) Davis; life-long best friend, Maureen Grady; and devoted caregiver, Pete



Oliver. Jane graduated valedictorian of Springfield Catholic High School class of 1949, and Magna Cum Laude from Marygrove College, Detroit, Michigan, in 1953. She married Robert Bennett in 1954 at St. Raphael Church, then worked for the Warder Public Library in Springfield, Ohio. Her



voracious love of reading led to a life-long support of the



library and literacy. She was a member of the Library Board and was deeply involved in the development and building of the library The Clark County Library that exists today. In the Springfield community, she was known as a supporter of the arts including the Springfield Symphony and Summer Arts



Festival along with a commitment to her parish St. Raphael and alma mater Springfield Catholic Central. Jane had a



passion for travel, and with her husband, she was blessed to experience a vast array of countries and cultures. Funeral mass will be held at St. Raphael Catholic Church, Springfield, Ohio, on Saturday, December 4th, 2021, at 11:00 am. Interment to follow at St. Bernard Cemetery, 27 West Home Road. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Raphael Catholic



Parish, Springfield, Ohio, or The Clark County Public Library. The family kindly asks that all attending who are unvaccinated against the COVID-19 virus follow CDC guidelines including wearing a face mask and social distancing. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

