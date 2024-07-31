Bennett, Janet

Bennett (Whitmore), Janet Rae



Age 88 of Fairfield, OH passed away peacefully on July 29, 2024 from peritoneal cancer. Janet was born on July 9, 1936 to Waco M. and Kathryn (Flick) Whitmore in Hamilton, OH. On February 2, 1953, she married John N. Bennett. They celebrated 65 years of marriage before he preceded her in death in 2018. Janet is survived by her three children, Vicki (Mark) Fasick, Lois (Mitch) Rhodus, and John D. Bennett. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Chris (Brittney) Fasick, Brad (Brooke) Rhodus, and Katie Osborne. Left also to cherish her memory are her great-grandchildren, Grady and Laney Osborne, Braxton, Caliana and baby girl (due November) Fasick, and Betty Rae, Harvey, and Sadie Joy Rhodus. Janet was employed by David Pollak Enterprise for 41 years in the Steel Mill Industries. She was also a partner for Ultimate Distributing Company until her retirement in 1999. She was a faithful, dedicated servant of God who served the Lord in many capacities. For many years she led vacation bible school and the song service during worship. She taught college-aged and young adults/married couples Sunday School for over 30 years. She was known to many as the angel lady. When the Lord led her, she would give an angel coin and card to whomever she thought needed encouragement. It was a reminder to them "that the Lord gives His Angels charge over you to watch over and take care of you. Also, the Lord Himself stands by you. His Presence is always with you. He will never leave nor forsake you." She was an inspiration to anyone she met. She was a fierce warrior, and her spirit will be greatly missed. The family would like to express our gratitude to her oncologists, Dr. Irfan Firdaus and Dr. William Seither, internist Dr. Bruce Corser, hospice nurse Christa from Queen City Hospice, and caregivers, Susan, Teresa, and Carolyn for their compassion and love toward her care. Visitation will be held from 11am until 1pm on Friday, August 2, 2024 at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at S "D" Streets in Hamilton, Ohio. Funeral Service will be held at 1pm on Friday at the funeral home with Pastor David Hargrave officiating. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens in Mt. Healthy, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Janet's name to The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields, P.O. Box 18146, Fairfield, OH 45018. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com