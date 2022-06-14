dayton-daily-news logo
BENNETT, Richard

BENNETT, Richard Duane

Age 89, of Waynesville, OH, passed away June 10, 2022. He worked and retired from The University of Dayton and South Dayton Urological. Family will receive guests from 10-11 AM on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel, (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, 45459) where a funeral service will begin at 11 AM. Interment will follow the

service at the family plot at Duncan Memorial Cemetery in Crestwood, KY. To share a memory of Richard or leave his

family a special message, please visit


www.newcomerdayton.com


