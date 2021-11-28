BENNETT, Wilma "Jean"



Age 97, of Lindenwald, passed away on November 17, 2021, at her residence. She was born on November 19, 1923, in



Hamilton to the late William and Bertha Morris. On March 16, 1940, she married Merle



Simpson Bennett, he preceded her in death on June 6, 1992.



Jean was a founding member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Fairfield, where she often helped in the kitchen. She had a love of gardening, flowers and vegetables. She made jams, applesauce, salsa and other wonderful creations. During the holidays, peanut brittle and her signature sausage cake were anticipated by all. Jean was employed by Gray the Florist for many years as a floral designer.



She is survived by her devoted children, Sally Jane (J. Ronald) Wolfe, Debra June Janutolo, and Miles Stewart (Kelly)



Bennett; 10 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; 2 great- great-grandchildren; sister, Janet McClusky; and numerous other family and friends.



Jean is preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Penelope Sue Roach; grandson, Matthew Bryant Hornsby; and siblings, Jane Williams and James Morris.



A memorial service will be held at a time to be announced at St. Mark's United Methodist Church.



Memorial Contributions may be offered to St. Marks United Methodist Church for the kitchen fund or a charity of your choosing.



Condolences to the family www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.

