BENNING, Dane Calvin



Dane Calvin Benning, 66 of New Vienna, OH, passed away at home on June 25, 2021. He was born on November 24, 1954, in Dayton, Ohio, to his parents Harry and Nancy



(Mahoney) Benning who



preceded him in death, along with his brother Mark Benning.



Dane was a proud graduate of Northridge High School and the University of Dayton. He will be remembered for his quick wit, zest for life, and



dedication to his family. Dane was an avid lover of



motorcycles, cars, dogs, and music especially Jimi Hendrix and The Beatles.



Dane is survived by his loving wife of 42-years Sharon Moore Benning; sons Brian and Brad Benning; sisters Terri Coleman and Cindy Benning; granddaughters Amelia and Audrey Benning; along with numerous extended family members, and his beloved dogs Hank, Moe, Sammy, Sheba, and Tucker.



The family will be holding a Celebration of Life ceremony in Dane's honor in the near future. Memorial donations in



Dane's memory can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org. The Turner and Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.

