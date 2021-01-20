BENSON, Harriet



Harriet Benson, age 93, of New Carlisle, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Irvin Benson, in 2014. She is also preceded in death by her



parents, Harry and Lucy Kirves; sister, Helen Siebert; and two brothers, Howard Kirves and Herbert Kirves. She is survived by three children: William Benson of MO, Ellen Kammer and



husband Ken of Beavercreek, and Lucinda Benson (Nathan Macnamara) of New Carlisle. Seven grandchildren also survive her: Naomi, Heather, William, Beth, Flavius, Emily and



Hannah; as does a sister, Hazel Barrett and husband Donald of Kettering; and other family members, Donna, Rick and



Matthew Keefer. Harriet was a devoted mother and grandmother to her family, and an animal lover who took loving care of her pets. She has been in the care of her daughter,



Lucinda, for many years and the two developed a deep friendship from their time together. Graveside services will be held at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, 8200 W. National Rd., New Carlisle, OH 45344 at 11 AM on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. Burcham-Tobias Funeral Home is providing services. Condolences for the family can be made at



www.burchamtobiasfuneralhome.com