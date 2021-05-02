BENSTON, William T.



"Bill"



93, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at his home. He was born in Springfield on August 24, 1927, the son of Charles and Rosie (Malley) Benston. Bill served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He retired from the International Harvester Sales Division after more than 35 years of service. He was a lifetime member of V.F.W. Post 1031. He enjoyed bowling, golf and fishing and was inducted into the Clark County Bowling Hall of Fame in 2001. He attended Northminster Presbyterian Church, where he served on the Board of Deacons.



Survivors include his wife, Barbara; daughter and son-in-law, Cindy (Bill) Miccichi; three stepchildren, Pam (David) Swords, Dodie (Stan) Anderson and Nikki (Jim) Ulanski; two sisters, Pat Segbers and Jean (Don) Russell; 11 grandchildren, Samantha, Tracy, Kristy, Mark, Nick, Zach, Nate, Erin, Sami, Derek and Curtis; 12 great-grandchildren, Evan, Ethan, Lauren, Gavin, Noah, Jackson, Taylor, Nate, Zoe, Aubrey, Natalia and



Georgios. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty; son, Gary; four sisters, Betty Bradford, Dorothy O'Neal, Mary Collins and Mildred Foreman and three brothers, Ray, Robert "Yogi" and Charles Benston. Due to COVID-19, a private



family service will be held at CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.

