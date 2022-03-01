BENTLEY, Fred

BENTLEY, Jr., Fred Allen



Of Franklin, Ohio, passed away February 26, 2022, at Atrium Medical Center. He was born to Fred Bentley, Sr. and Margie (Hensley) Bentley Silence on



October 25, 1977, in Kettering, Ohio. Fred attended Ronald Drive Holiness Church. Fred is survived by his mother and step-father, Margie and Greg Silence of Carlisle, Ohio; sisters, Linda (Steve) Young of Middletown, Ohio, and Elizabeth



(Robert) Young, of Carlisle, Ohio; nieces and nephews,



Brittany (Billy) Moore, Leslie, Dallas, Shannon, John and Ray Young; great-nieces, Liliana and Daisey Moore; and Aunt Afra Crutcher; and his dog, Boaz. He is preceded in death by his dad, Fred Bentley, Sr.; grandparents, Rob and Carmen Hensley, John and Minnie Bentley; uncles, Danny Hensley,



William Crutcher; and aunt, Gertie Delph. Visitation Services at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt



Avenue, Middletown 45005 on Thursday, March 3, 2022, from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Joseph Hall officiating. Interment will be at Highland Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to



www.bakerstevensparramore.com