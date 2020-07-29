BENTLEY, William B. Age 83, a longtime resident of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 26, 2020. He was born on September 18, 1936, the son of William S. Bentley and Opal M. (McConnell) Beckett, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Jane (Bihn) Bentley on January 25, 2000. He is survived by four daughters, Lisa (Todd) Stultz, Lara (Chuck Dunn) Bentley, Diane (Keith) Halderman, Elizabeth (Tom Anderson) Bentley; nine grandchildren, Scott (Alexis) Stultz, Brandon (Tara) Stultz, Seth Stultz, Duard Headley, III, Jessica Stultz, Miles Stultz, Isaiah Halderman, Shaun Halderman, Sean Dunn; two great-grandchildren, Colton and Clark Stultz and a special niece, Cindy Norbut. William was a veteran of the United States Air Force, a graduate of Miami University in 1963, and received a Masters Degree from the University of New Mexico in 1975. He retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in 1993, as the Deputy Director of Contracting. A longtime volunteer at the St. Vincent DePaul society where he served as a mentor to many. He will be missed, in particular his fierce love for his family and friends, his sharp sense of humor, his compassion for ALL people- his acceptance was legendary. He loved hiking and as he got older walking in the beauty around him. His soul was happiest in the West and we envision he and Mom walking hand in hand in the mountains keeping watch over us all. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, at St. Luke Catholic Church, 1440 North Fairfield Road in Beavercreek. A walkthrough social distancing visitation with masks required will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society.

