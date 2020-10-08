BENTON, Michael R. Age 69, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020. He was born February 2, 1951, in Cincinnati to the late Arthur O. and Anna M. (nee Stiens) Benton, Sr. On May 18, 1974, in Cincinnati, he married the love of his life Patty Wood. Michael was a dedicated Cub Scout Master and Guardian of The Cabin. Scouting was his passion and he helped his sons become Eagle Scouts as well as many others. He loved anything having to do with the outdoors. Michael was also a jack of all trades having worked in many diverse positions. He was an avid baker and took many of his recipes to the grave. Family meant everything to Michael and his children were his first priorities but he also doted on his grandchildren and nieces. He was active daily in his children's lives and is already greatly missed. Michael is survived by wife, Patty Benton; children, Valerie (Brian) Frech, Matthew (Shannon) Benton, Daniel (Amanda) Benton, Rachel Benton; grandchildren, Brooklynn, Ashlynn, Brayden and nieces, Janette, Michelle, Renee, and Dellena. He was also survived by his dog, Panda, and many other family and friends. Michael was also preceded in death by his brother, and partner in crime, Arthur O'Dell "Dell" Benton, Jr. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way, at Rt 4, Fairfield, Saturday, October 10, 2020, from 12 NOON until the time of the Funeral Mass at 2 PM with Father Jeff Silver officiating. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

