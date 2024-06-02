Benz, Robert McVey



Robert (Bob) was born to Glenna (nee Frederick) and Eugene McVey Benz in Carlsbad, New Mexico on August 8, 1937. He passed away in Oxford, Ohio in the arms of his wife, Dorothy, on May 13, 2024, from complications of MDS, a blood disorder.



Bob grew up in New Mexico and graduated from Carlsbad High School in 1955. He graduated in 1965 from Cincinnati Bible Seminary with a Bachelor of Arts in Bible and later completed additional courses at Miami University. On August 18, 1962, he married Dorothy Hallenberger in Portales, New Mexico. Together they raised their three loving children. They first lived in Cincinnati and relocated to Oxford in late 1968. Following graduation Bob worked for several years at Standard Publishing Company in Cincinnati. In June, 1969, he began working in the Miami Personnel Office. After thirty-one years he retired in 2000 with the title Manager of Employment Services Emeritus. At various times over this period, he served as interim pastor at Oxford Church of Christ (now Victory Christian), Barron Street Chapel Christian Church, Eaton, OH, and First Christian Church, Oxford. Later he served many years as a member and elder at Oxford Bible Fellowship.



In addition to his joy in serving the Lord, Bob's greatest pleasure was in interacting with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He and Dorothy also enjoyed traveling; they have visited all 50 states and all continents, including 99 countries; and he loved growing indoor plants.



Bob is the beloved husband of Dorothy (nee Hallenberger) Benz; devoted father of Glenn (JoDale) Benz, David (Michael Proudfoot) Benz, and Marlene Benz; cherished grandfather of Kara Benz, Jessica (Neil) Ipock, and Nathan Benz; and great-grandfather of Valerie Ipock and Wesley Ipock. Anita (nee Newman) Russell came into Bob and Dorothy's life as a young adult. Bob became like a father to her and grandfather to her sons Brandon Russell and Jacob Russell. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Jay Benz, and his sister Linda (Joe) Kovarik.



A memorial celebration for Bob will be held on June 8, 2024, at 10 AM at Oxford Bible Fellowship, Oxford, OH. In lieu of flowers, if desired, consider a donation in Bob's name to the charity of your choice. See www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com



