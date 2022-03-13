BERARDO, Virginia M.



Age 91, of Kettering, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the Laurels of Kettering. Virginia was born on November 6, 1930, in Dayton. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Charles V. She is survived by her niece, Cheryl Stutson; nephews, Thomas Oller and James Stutson; and many other loving family and friends. She was a longtime member of Holy Trinity Parish. She loved watching sports, especially U.D. and the Reds and talking to her many friends daily. Friends may call from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at the Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 272 Bainbridge St., Dayton. Entombment Calvary Cemetery



Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Condolences may be sent to



