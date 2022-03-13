Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

BERARDO, Virginia

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BERARDO, Virginia M.

Age 91, of Kettering, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the Laurels of Kettering. Virginia was born on November 6, 1930, in Dayton. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Charles V. She is survived by her niece, Cheryl Stutson; nephews, Thomas Oller and James Stutson; and many other loving family and friends. She was a longtime member of Holy Trinity Parish. She loved watching sports, especially U.D. and the Reds and talking to her many friends daily. Friends may call from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at the Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 272 Bainbridge St., Dayton. Entombment Calvary Cemetery

Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Condolences may be sent to


www.tobiasfuneralhome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

http://www.tobias-funeral.com

In Other News
1
PLATT, Billie
2
BRUBAKER, Joseph
3
MACK-McGARRY, Cathe
4
SCHADE, Donald
5
HANSELL, Barbara
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top