BERG, Spencer Keith "Spence"



Of Jupiter, FL, passed away Nov. 17, 2021, at the age of 85, due to complications of COVID-19. He was born on Feb. 17, 1937, in Bedford, Ohio, to E. Keith and Helen Sauer Berg. Spence grew up on dairy farms in Ohio where his father was



either employed or which he owned. Spence graduated from Highland High School in Medina County, OH, in 1955. He then graduated from The Ohio State University with a degree in Agricultural Economics. He was a member of AGR Fraternity. Spence said that he wasn't in debt and he wasn't in love so he volunteered his draft. He served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany. Years later, he used his GI Bill to earn his MBA from Marshall University in Huntington, WV. Spence, Nancy and Chris lived in



Kettering, OH; Huntington, WV; West Palm Beach and Jupiter, FL. Spence moved to Florida to work for Casto Homes. He first worked in the nursery business then the construction industry. Nancy taught school at Melaleuca Elementary School, WPB. Chris graduated from WVU then moved to Florida.



Christopher Robert Berg worked in the financial industry: ABT, Keystone, Eaton Vance and LPL. Spence enjoyed creating gadgets, home repairs and spending time with his family, friends and neighbors, "The Lunch Bunch", at restaurants and in Mike's garage. Lately, he enjoyed feeding the cardinals, jays, ring neck doves, woodpeckers and others that came by his feeder for a snack. Spence and Nancy also raised Monarch Butterflies. He could watch both areas from his recliner when he was no longer able to go outside. Spence was preceded in death by his parents, E. Keith and Helen Berg; and his son, Christopher Robert. He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy; his grandsons Robert Christopher Berg, Erin B. Briley, Landon Robert (4 ½) and Emelia Rae, "Emmy" (2) of North Palm Beach, and Bradley Keith Berg Esq. of Boca Raton and Boynton Beach, FL. He is also survived by his sister, Mary B. Casto; Jimmy A. "Jim," Ann C. Duffy, Mike, Mary FSU, and Matthew of Jupiter; Cathy Casto Vokoun, Tom, Steven UF, of Port Salerno, FL; James Keith Casto and Tina of Jupiter;



Christopher James Casto of PBG, FL. Spence's brother, Edson Keith Berg II lives in Kettering, OH. The family would like to thank the West Palm Beach VA for the many years of care, compassion and friendship showed to Spence. A special thank you to his Primary Care Physician, Inna Genel, his Oncologists, most recently, Dr. Frankel, as well as the nurses and staff who treated him so well. They helped him overcome Melanoma. We would also like to thank the Visiting Nurses Association, Lauren F. for the pleasure and care she brought Spence. Due to family health issues and COVID the family will have a



private burial at the South Florida National Cemetery at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Spence's honor to Busch Wildlife



Sanctuary, 2500 Jupiter Park Dr., Jupiter, FL 33458.

