Bergdoll, Ralph N



Ralph Neil Bergdoll, 5/31/1936 - 11/17/23







Ralph Bergdoll, of Miamisburg, OH died November 17, 2023 at age 87 in Dayton, Ohio. Ralph was a beloved son, husband, brother, uncle, and long time track coach, and will be greatly missed. He was born on May 31,1936 and spent his youth in Paw Paw, West Virginia. He graduated from West Virginia Wesleyan University in 1957 and began teaching and coaching. He coached track and field and cross county in Miamisburg from 1958 to 1987. His teams won 153 track and 290 cross country meets during his long tenure. Overall he coached over 100 seasons, combining fall and spring seasons, and was inducted into the Ohio Track and Field Hall of Fame in 1989. He loved his sport and returned to coaching at Wittenberg University and ran a regional recruiting site for many years in his retirement. He also had the honor of serving as an official for the United States of America Track and Field organization. We will also remember him for being an avid Civil War scholar and enthusiast. He was a regular presenter at the Southwest Ohio Civil War Club. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Ethyl Bergdoll, his dear wife, Zona "Gail" Bergdoll, his brother Wayne Bergdoll of Gallipolis, OH, and niece Elizabeth "Betsy" Bergdoll. He is survived by his sister-in-law Janice Bergdoll of Gallipolis, OH, his nephews Russell Bergdoll of Point Pleasant, WV and M. Todd Bergdoll of Upper Arlington, OH and their families. There is a service planned to celebrate Ralph at St James Methodist Church in Miamisburg, OH, where he was an active long time member, on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 11am.



