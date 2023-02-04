BERGEN, Reed Lindemuth



May 11, 1953 - January 31, 2023



69, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on January 31, 2023. Born May 11, 1953, in Dayton, Ohio, Reed was a lifelong lover of theater, graduating with a BS in Drama from Adelphi University and an MFA from the University of North Carolina. After a creative stint in New York City where he met his wife, Emily, Reed relocated to Clarksville in 1984, where he taught and directed theater for three decades. Reed founded Backlot Productions, which produced free performances of Shakespeare plays at Beachaven Winery and other local venues. Reed will be fondly remembered as the first to find humor in any situation and the first to laugh at the jokes of others, as well as for his love of baseball, rock music, and Monty Python. He is predeceased by his parents, Charles and Silvia Bergen. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Dr. Emily Bergen of Clarksville, sons Charles Bergen of Washington, DC, and Michael Bergen of Long Valley, NJ, grandson Alexander, and siblings Lucy Bergen Pellegrini of Bristol, VT, William Bergen of Charlottesville, VA, and Roger Bergen of Marion, IA. Reed generously entered Vanderbilt University's anatomical donation program, and a memorial celebration of his life will be held at a later date. His family requests any donations be made to the Educational Theatre Association (https://schooltheatre.org/foundation/) or a charity of your choice.

