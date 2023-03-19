Berger, Dennis



Dennis A. Berger, 82, of Germantown, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023 at Kingston of Miamisburg. He was born April 6, 1940 in Dayton, Ohio the son of Chester and Evelyn (Sheets) Berger. Dennis spent his career working as a machinist. He enjoyed bowling and fishing. Dennis was a member of the Miamisburg Eagles 2306 and the Miamisburg Moose 1645.



He is survived by wife of almost 62 years, Virginia (Dickey) Berger; children, Randall (Kim) Berger, Melissa Heflin, Lorinda (Dale) Neal; grandchildren, Kayla (Kyle) Froelich, Zachary (Britney) Waddell, Thomas Alan Neal, Kyle Singleton (Brianna Askew), Shay Berger (Brittany Perry); great grandchildren, Raegan, Hope, and Autumn Froelich, Zavier and Reagan Waddell, Cash Singleton, Rowan Berger; sister-in-law, Charlotte Berger; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Dale Thomas Neal; brother, Douglas Berger. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10 AM  12 PM on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at GEBHART- SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Funeral services will follow at 12 PM with Pastor Mark Crary officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com

