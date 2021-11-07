dayton-daily-news logo
BERGER, Sheila

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

Age 64, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday,

November 2, 2021. Survivors

include her husband, one son, one daughter, and five grandchildren. Visitation will be

Tuesday, November 9th, 2021, from 11AM until time of

service (1PM) at Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Road, Fairfield, Ohio, with Pastor Brad Wilson officiating. Burial to immediately follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Hamilton, Ohio. For full obit and to leave condolences for the family, please visit


www.avancefuneralhome.com


Funeral Home Information

Avance Funeral Home & Crematory

4976 Winton Road

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://www.avancefuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

